ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSQ. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $13.23 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

