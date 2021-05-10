Analysts Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($6.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBRX opened at $32.64 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $441.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.