Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

NYSE BCC opened at $71.34 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $71.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Boise Cascade by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

