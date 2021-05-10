AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

