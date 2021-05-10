iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.75.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $96.93 on Monday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

