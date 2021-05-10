Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WWD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $129.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $4,208,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,176.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,204 shares of company stock worth $15,487,965. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,850,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,117,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

