BMO Capital Markets Increases The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $250.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIDD. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $182.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

