SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $368.00 at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.90.

SEDG stock opened at $220.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

