Benchmark Begins Coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:FAII opened at $10.00 on Monday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAII. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II by 18.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 495,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

