Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,289 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

AEP opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

