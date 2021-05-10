21,794 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

