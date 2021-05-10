eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,670 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in eHealth were worth $28,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

EHTH stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

