Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 51.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ICON Public by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $228.82 on Monday. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $230.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.01.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

