Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 1,843 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

