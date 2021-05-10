Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $140.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $140.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

