Arweave Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.98 or 0.00039541 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $767.56 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

