Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading Up 37.5% This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $1,244.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

