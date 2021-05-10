Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 52.2% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 48.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $195.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

