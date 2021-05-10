Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$61.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$54.10 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

