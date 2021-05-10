The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $367.00 at DA Davidson

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.
EL stock opened at $303.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.65.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,047,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
