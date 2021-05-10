The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $367.00 at DA Davidson

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

EL stock opened at $303.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,047,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

