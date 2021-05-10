Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Alembic Global Advisors

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

CE stock opened at $168.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

