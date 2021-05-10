Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

