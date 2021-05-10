MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 3,521 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

