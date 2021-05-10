MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 194,537 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2,286.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

BSX stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

