Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 551.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of HD opened at $339.25 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $339.81. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day moving average of $282.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

