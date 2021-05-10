SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

SBAC stock opened at $290.91 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,939.27 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

