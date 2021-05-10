Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $87.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

