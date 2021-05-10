BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $9.68 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.
