Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Sells $67,500.00 in Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

