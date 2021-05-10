Morgan Stanley Increases AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $164.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $153.80 on Monday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 85.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 246,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.