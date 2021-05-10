Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 146,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,179.4% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 262,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 241,521 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 199,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.