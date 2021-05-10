Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

TTM opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

