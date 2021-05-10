Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TTM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.
TTM opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $23.70.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
