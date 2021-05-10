McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

ZTS stock opened at $171.55 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

