Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Affimed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 292,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Affimed by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $964.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. Equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

