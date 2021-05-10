Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

