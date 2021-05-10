Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $29.56 million and $1.97 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 128.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00246221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.24 or 0.01191547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.88 or 0.00754359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,075.53 or 0.99820656 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

