Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Reaches $262.47 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $262.47 million and $6.74 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00675717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,538 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

