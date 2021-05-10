88mph (MPH) Reaches Market Cap of $49.55 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $49.55 million and approximately $691,265.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for about $137.21 or 0.00235846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00086652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00106796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00802488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.10 or 0.09053135 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

