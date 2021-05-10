Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 141.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 143.13 ($1.87).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMUK shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.02. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.