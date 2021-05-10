Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

