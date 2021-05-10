Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 342 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.45.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

