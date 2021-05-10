Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,725 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

UTHR stock opened at $195.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

