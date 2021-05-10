Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $69,648,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $16,315,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.12.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.