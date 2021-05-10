OracleChain (OCT) Market Cap Achieves $600,181.70

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $600,181.70 and approximately $305.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00246221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.24 or 0.01191547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.88 or 0.00754359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,075.53 or 0.99820656 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

