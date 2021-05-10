HC Wainwright Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $23.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT opened at $16.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.99.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 195.8% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 229,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.