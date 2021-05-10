Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

