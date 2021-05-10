Morgan Stanley Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $49.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

