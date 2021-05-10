Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $55.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.46.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,888 shares of company stock worth $10,105,096. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

