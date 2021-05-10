Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,202.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

