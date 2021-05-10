McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $193.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.59. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $102.56 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

